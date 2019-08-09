Italian, Afghan experts to attend seminar on traditional theater in Kashan

TEHRAN – Experts from Italy and Afghanistan are scheduled to attend a seminar, which will be organized on the sidelines of the 19th International Traditional and Ritual Theater Festival in Kashan.

Jolanda Capriglione will present his paper on the concept of theater and history, and his fellow Italian scholar Antonio Salerno will deliver a speech on ancient theaters’ changes and forms.

Afghan poet and writer Seyyed Abutaleb Mozaffari will present a paper on a folktale from the Hazaras, an ethnic group native to the mountainous region of Hazarajat in central Afghanistan.

Over 25 papers from Iran will also be presented at the two-day seminar, which will open tomorrow.

Prominent Iranian theater scholars, including Mohammad-Reza Aslani, Mohammad-Hossein Nasserbakht, Davud Fathalibeigi, Hamidreza Ardalan and Rafiq Nosrati will also deliver lectures at the seminar.

The 19th Traditional and Ritual Theater Festival will open in the central Iranian city of Kashan on August 10 and performances will then continue in Tehran until August 17.

Photo: A poster for the 19th International Traditional and Ritual Theater Festival.

