Iran to dispatch trade delegation to Austria in early-Oct.

August 9, 2019

TEHRAN- Iran’s Trade Promotion Organization (TPO) in collaboration with Iran-Austria Joint Chamber of Commerce plan to dispatch a trade and marketing delegation to Austria in early-October, the portal of Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (ICCIMA) reported.

The delegates active in a variety of areas including pharmaceuticals, medical equipment, construction, tourism, food industry, energy, recycling, water and wastewater and auto parts are scheduled to visit the European country during October 2-5.

