Iranian trade delegation to visit Austria in June

TEHRAN- Iran-Austria Joint Chamber of Commerce is going to dispatch a trade delegation to Austria in June, the portal of Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (ICCIMA) reported.

The Iranian delegation’s visit will be concurrent with a business forum which is due to explore ways of expanding trade ties through cooperation between the two countries’ small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

The delegation will be comprised of the representatives of Iranian companies active in a variety of fields including food and medicine, renewable energy, transportation, mines, tourism, building and construction materials, new technologies, startups and resource management.

EF/MA