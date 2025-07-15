Iraq seeks to foster ties with Islamic Azad University in emerging technologies

TEHRAN – Iraq is interested in expanding its collaborations with the Islamic Azad University in fields such as artificial intelligence (AI), quantum science, and life sciences, IRNA quoted Yasser Abdul Zahra Al-Hajjaj, Cultural Attaché of Iraq in Tehran, as saying.

Currently, two branches of Iranian universities, namely Al-Mustafa International University, and Islamic Azad University, are operating in Iraq, but Iraq is looking to expand bilateral ties, he added.

The official made the remarks on Sunday in a meeting with the chancellor of Islamic Azad University, Bijan Ranjbar.

For his part, Ranjbar voiced the Islamic Azad University’s readiness to promote scientific, research, and technological cooperation with Iraq, as well as admit more Iraqi students.

Iran, Iraq to establish a joint AI center

Iranian and Iraqi officials have agreed on enhancing cooperation in emerging technologies, including artificial intelligence (AI), via establishing a joint AI center in Iran.

During a meeting held on June 9, Hossein Afshin, the vice president for science, technology, and knowledge-based economy, and Ali Razooqi Hussein, the deputy chief of staff of the Iraqi prime minister, discussed ways to foster relations between the two countries, IRIB reported.

The Iranian official proposed launching a joint AI center, which was well received by the Iraqi side.

Fostering cooperation in the field of science and technology is essential to move forward and build a shared future. Supporting innovation, technology, and knowledge-based companies is among the top priorities of the country. There are 10,000 knowledge-based companies manufacturing 18,000 knowledge-based products in the medical, industrial, and military fields. There are also some 30 science and technology parks in the country, responsible for connecting universities and industries, IRIB quoted Afshin as saying.

The main goal of the proposed project is to boost ties between the two countries beyond academic cooperation. It also aims to expand collaborations with Persian Gulf states on joint projects. The center will provide services to the Persian Gulf states and will be developed as the AI hub in the region, the official noted.

Highlighting Iran’s capacities in AI, Afshin said Iran has been training human resources for this field of technology since the 1970s at Sharif University of Technology. Apart from that, the country has started teaching AI to students. The official announced readiness to share expertise in the field and help Iraq start the same educational programs.

For his part, Razooqi said, “We are well-aware of the significance of artificial intelligence and have started teaching it in universities, as well. We are also fully aware of the capabilities of the Iranian scientists.

