Iran leads restoration efforts to support artists, cultural institutions after Israeli attacks

TEHRAN – Following the 12-day Israeli aggression on Iranian soil, the country is actively engaging in recovery and rebuilding efforts. Beyond the tragic loss of lives and injuries sustained by civilians, the attacks have inflicted damage on urban infrastructure and, notably, on the cultural and artistic communities.

While many artists and cultural figures have suffered direct physical harm, the destruction of homes, studios, and cultural venues has impacted their personal and professional lives, leaving deep scars that extend beyond immediate physical damage.

However, Iran’s cultural community is responding with strength and determination, working together to restore their creative spaces and support their members. The resilience of artists and cultural figures highlights Iran’s commitment to preserving its rich cultural heritage and fostering renewal despite the challenges faced.

Two weeks after the ceasefire was announced, the Ministry of Culture and Islamic Guidance has established a specialized task force to assess the extent of damage inflicted upon the country's cultural and artistic sectors, ISNA reported on Tuesday.

The primary responsibility of this team is to accurately identify affected individuals, estimate the level of damage, and devise measures to support their recovery, the report added.

In collaboration with the related organizations, efforts are underway to conduct field inspections of damaged properties, provide low-interest or interest-free loans, and facilitate temporary housing for displaced artists.

Damage assessments reveal that the destruction spans residential homes, offices, bookstores, printing presses, cultural institutions, and even religious sites such as churches. In some instances, the destruction has rendered residences uninhabitable or made it impossible for artists to resume their activities in the affected locations. In cases of minor damage—such as shattered windows or cracked walls—the psychological and professional toll has still been considerable, forcing many artists to leave their homes or halt their creative pursuits.

Niknam Hosseinipour, deputy culture minister, reported that initial evaluations have documented approximately 52 cultural workers—including publishers, booksellers, filmmakers, journalists, and artists—who have suffered damages. This figure is preliminary and expected to rise as ongoing assessments continue. The data has been gathered through the specialized departments within the ministry, and further collaboration with the Art Credit Fund aims to refine the damage estimates for targeted support.

Among those affected is the renowned musician and composer Keyvan Saket, whose residence near Evin Prison—an area targeted during the attacks—suffered serious structural damage from the blast wave, making it uninhabitable. Additionally, a collection of his instruments, personal notes, and artistic memorabilia was destroyed, representing a significant cultural loss.

Another case involves actress Maryam Motaref, whose home on Sabounchi Street was severely damaged during the explosions. Broken windows, cracked walls, and the loss of electricity and gas services forced her to seek temporary shelter with relatives. The Association of Veteran Artists has reported that initial reconstruction efforts, including the installation of new windows, are underway to restore her residence.

The office and house of the well-known playwright Akbar Radi, located on Keshavarz Boulevard in central Tehran, were destroyed due to the attacks as well.

Radi’s home, which also housed his personal office, was part of a six-story building, all of which was demolished.

Moreover, members of the House of Cinema paid visits to the homes of those artists affected by the Israeli attacks, assess damages, and oversee ongoing restoration efforts.

Many of the damaged properties are rental units, complicating recovery efforts further. Since the destruction has often exceeded the capacity for immediate resettlement, the Art Credit Fund has prioritized field visits and the provision of emergency loans or temporary accommodation subsidies to alleviate the burden on affected artists.

In addition to governmental initiatives, professional associations have mobilized to support their members. The Radi Foundation, for example, has committed to facilitating new rental arrangements for artists unable to reside in their damaged homes. The Veteran Artists Institute has also provided interest-free emergency loans to help artists navigate this crisis in the short term.

While current measures primarily involve financial aid and temporary housing, such support is crucial in alleviating the psychological strain of losing one’s home and livelihood. These limited but targeted efforts could play a significant role in helping artists regain stability during these turbulent times.

While the full extent of the damage remains under assessment, the concerted efforts of governmental bodies, professional associations, and cultural institutions underscore Iran’s resilience and solidarity in safeguarding its cultural heritage and supporting its artists through this challenging period. As investigations continue, the hope remains that these initiatives will help restore the creative spirit and cultural fabric of the nation, battered but unbowed.

Early Friday morning, June 13, a series of terrorist attacks perpetrated by the Zionist regime targeted Tehran and several other Iranian cities, resulting in the martyrdom of numerous military commanders, scientists, and innocent civilians.

In response to the savage Zionist attack, the Islamic Republic of Iran launched Operation True Promise 3 on Friday night, unleashing a barrage of missiles against the occupied territories.

The Israeli attacks targeted areas within Iran that were not military installations, resulting in the tragic loss of innocent civilian lives including women and children. The incident has sparked outrage not only within Iran but also among international observers.

Photo: Actress Maryam Motaref displays the extent of damage to her house caused by the Israeli attacks on Iran.

SAB/