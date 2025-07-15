Iranian youths to attend 8 intl. Olympiads in summer

TEHRAN – Iranian students are planning to participate in eight international Olympiads this summer.

The first one is the 55th International Physics Olympiad (IPhO) for high school students, which is held annually in a different country. In 2025, the IPhO will be held from July 18 to 24 in Paris, France, with participation from over 80 countries.

From July 20 to 24, the Iranian students will attend the International Biology Olympiad (IBO), which will be held in Quezon City, Philippines.

The International Linguistic Olympiad is the third one. It challenges students to apply logical thinking, problem-solving, and creativity to decode linguistic puzzles from various languages around the world. The 22nd IOL will be held from July 20 to 27 in Taipei, Taiwan.

The next will be the International Geography Olympiad (iGeo), which is scheduled to be held in Bangkok, Thailand, from July 26 to August 1, 2025. This annual competition brings together the best 16-to 19-year-old geography students from around the world.

The fifth is the International Olympiad in Informatics (IOI) 2025, which Bolivia will host from July 27 to August 3.

The International Science Olympiad in Artificial Intelligence (IOAI), the sixth one, is for high school students, as well, aiming to cultivate both a strong theoretical foundation and hands-on expertise in Artificial Intelligence. The 2nd edition of the IOAI will be held from August 2 to 9, in Beijing, China.

The International Earth Science Olympiad (IESO) 2025 will be held in Ji’ning, China, from August 7 to August 17, according to the event’s website. The event is organized by the International Geoscience Education Organization (IGEO) committee, Peking University, the University of Chinese Academy of Sciences, and the Seismological Society of China.

And finally, the International Olympiad on Astronomy and Astrophysics (IOAA) is an annual competition in Astronomy and Astrophysics for secondary school students. The 18th IOAA will be held in Mumbai, India, from 11 to 21 August.

Moreover, the Iranian Combinatorics Olympiad (ICO) will be held online at the end of summer. Some 60 countries are expected to participate in the event, ILNA reported.

Iran world’s third top country in intl. Olympiads

Attending several international Olympiads in 2024, Iranian students managed to win 10 gold medals, 10 silver medals, and two bronze medals, ranking third globally.

The United States and China ranked first and second, respectively. South Korea and India both ranked fourth, ISNA reported.

Iranian students grabbed a gold medal, two silver medals, and a bronze medal at the 36th IOI, ranking 9th among 96 countries. Egypt hosted the event in September 2024.

In a remarkable achievement, Iranian students won five gold medals, ranking first in the 17th IOAA, which was held in August 2024 in Vassouras, state of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Five Iranian students who attended the 54th International Physics Olympiad managed to win a gold medal and four silver medals, improving the country’s ranking from 17th in 2023 to fourth.

The 54th edition of the IPhO was held in July 2024 in the city of Isfahan.

Iran grabbed one gold medal and three silver medals at the 56th IChO, which was held in Saudi Arabia in July. The IChO 2024 was held under the slogan ‘Building Connections Together’.

Iran succeeded in winning two gold medals and two silver medals at the 35th edition of the International Biology Olympiad (IBO) held in Astana, Kazakhstan, in July 2024.

