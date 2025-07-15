Reviving indigenous culture, one of advantages of eco-tourism resorts, minister

TEHRAN—Cultural Heritage Minister Reza Salehi-Amiri emphasized the strategic importance of eco-tourism resorts and considered them to be a concrete example of realizing the goal of public participation set by the Government.

He said eco-lodge units are not only residence sites, but also they carry the culture, preserve the traditions and are pioneers in revival of Iranian-Islamic identity, Mehr news agency wrote.

The minister also said eco-tourism resorts should install solar panels. “We help make this happen,” he added.

He said a committee should be formed with participation of Interior Ministry, Law Enforcement Forces, and representatives of eco-tourism resorts to deal with unauthorized units.

“This is an important issue for managers of legal eco-tourism resorts. I think Interior Minister should step in because he has the ability to enforce the law.”

He said, “The use of solar panels has increased in Iran. Yazd is pioneer in this regard. We are also going to use solar panels in Cultural Heritage Ministry.”

“The government has allocated $2 billion for doing this. We should know that how many eco-lodge units want solar panels. Therefore, the data should be gathered. We should speak with Energy Minister and introduce the eco-tourism resorts to banks to receive the facilities.”

He continued, “Our stance on eco-lodges and their compliance with government policies is clear. The government’s strategy is to return people to villages and revive the villages. If we can reverse the migration to the villages, we have reached a great goal in the government.”

The minister asked the eco-tourist managers to present their documents regarding the tariffs and the other problems.

“We believe that the nongovernmental organizations should be independent and state managers should not interfere. The government’s interest is that the government should shed the responsibilities. We should only support, make policies and supervise.”

Experts say each eco-lodge unit generates jobs for seven to eight people on average.

The culturally-diverse country never disappoints visitors when it comes to eco-tourism, sightseeing, and even tribal tourism as it is home to many regional people including ones with Turk and Arab elements in addition to the Kurds, Baloch, Bakhtyari, Lurs, and other smaller minorities such as Armenians, Assyrians, Jews, and others.

KD

