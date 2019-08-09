Passenger transport via railway up 4.7% in 4 months on year

TEHRAN - The number of passengers carried on Islamic Republic of Iran Railways (known as RAI) in the first four months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21-July 22) increased by 4.7 percent on year.

According to Saeed Rasouli, the head of RAI, in the mentioned four months, altogether 10.3 million passengers were transported by rail across Iran, IRIB reported.

The official also mentioned the positive trend of the country’s rail freight turnover, saying “very positive agreements have been reached with neighboring countries on increasing the number of freight trains in border areas.”

Rasouli also noted that in the first quarter of this year, 172 locomotives, as well as freight and passenger wagons have been built or overhauled by domestic manufacturers and companies.

“In the first four months of the current Iranian year, total domestic products entered into the country's rail freight fleet increased by 64 percent compared to the same period a year ago, and this trend will continue to increase,” he added.

Earlier this week, Rasouli said that domestic manufacturers are set to supply over 1000 locomotives and wagons and also 40,000 tons of rails to RAI by the end of the next Iranian calendar year (March 20, 2021), IRIB reported.

Currently, Iran has 13,000 kilometers of railway laid, and based on the country’s Sixth National Five-Year Development Plan (2016-2021), the railway network is due to expand to more than 16,400 kilometers.

