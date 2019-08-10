Iran basketball beat Hungary in Greek tourney

TEHRAN – Iran national basketball team defeated Hungary 90-82 Saturday night in the “Aegean International Tournament” as part of preparation for the 2019 FIBA World Cup.

Iran will face host Greece Sunday night in the tournament underway in Crete.

Mehran Shahintab’s side have been drawn with world’s second-ranked Spain, Puerto Rico and Tunisia in Group C of the FIBA World Cup.

The competition will be held in China from 31 Aug. to 15 Sept.

The 2019 FIBA Basketball World Cup will be the 18th tournament of the FIBA Basketball World Cup for men's national basketball teams.