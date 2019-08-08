Friendly: Iran basketball fall short against Greece

TEHRAN – Iran national basketball team lost to Greece 82-69 as part of preparation for the 2019 FIBA Basketball World Cup on Thursday.

Greek iconic power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo did not play against Iran since he is suffering from abdominal pain.

Iran will face Hungary in Crete on Saturday and meet once again Greece on Sunday.

Mehran Shahintab’s side have been drawn with world’s second-ranked Spain, Puerto Rico and Tunisia in Group C of the FIBA World Cup.

The competition will be held in China from 31 Aug. to 15 Sept.

The 2019 FIBA Basketball World Cup will be the 18th tournament of the FIBA Basketball World Cup for men's national basketball teams.