Greece basketball team too strong for Iran

TEHRAN – Iran national basketball team lost to Greece 88-58 in their preparation match ahead of the 2019 FIBA World Cup at the Aegean Tournament Sunday night.

Greek iconic guard Giannis Antetokounmpo shined with a dominant performance of 19 points, 13 rebounds, four assists, and two blocks in the match held in Crete.

Ioannis Papapetrou and Kostas Papanikolaou followed with 11 and 10 points respectively, while Nick Calathes had five points and 11 assists.

Iranian center Hamed Haddadi earned 18 points and 10 rebounds for Team Melli.

On Saturday, Iran had defeated Hungary 90-82.

Mehran Shahintab’s side have been drawn with world’s second-ranked Spain, Puerto Rico and Tunisia in Group C of the FIBA World Cup.

The competition will be held in China from 31 Aug. to 15 Sept.

The 2019 FIBA Basketball World Cup will be the 18th tournament of the FIBA Basketball World Cup for men's national basketball teams.