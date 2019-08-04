Iran basketball emerge victorious over Russia in friendly

TEHRAN – Iran national basketball team defeated Russia 91-84 in Moscow Sunday night as part of preparation for the 2019 FIBA Basketball World Cup.

Iran had already defeated Jordan 82-70 on Saturday.

Team Melli will leave Russia on Tuesday to participate in a tournament in Greece.

Iran will also partake at a tournament in China, where they will face Nigeria, Montenegro and Poland from Aug. 19 to 25.

Mehran Shahintab’s side have been drawn with world’s second-ranked Spain, Puerto Rico and Tunisia in Group C of the FIBA World Cup.

The competition will be held in China from 31 Aug. to 15 Sept.

The 2019 FIBA Basketball World Cup will be the 18th tournament of the FIBA Basketball World Cup for men's national basketball teams.