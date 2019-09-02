Iran lose to Tunisia at FIBA World Cup

TEHRAN - Iran failed to recover from disappointing opening loss against Puerto Rico at the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2019 and lost to Tunisia 79-67 in their second match on Monday.

Team Melli see their qualification chances getting trimmed since they are facing Spain in the last match of the round in Group C.

Tunisia will meet Puerto Rico in the match that will determine which team will advance.

Former Real Madrid player Salah Mejri led the winners with a huge double-double of 22 points and 15 rebounds.

Aaron Geramipoor scored 18 with 8 boards for Iran, Haddadi finished with 13 on 5-of-12 shooting at the Guangzhou Gymnasium.

The tournament takes place in China and features 32 teams from around the globe.

After playing the other three teams in the group, the top two teams from each group will advance to the second round of the group phase. Teams will play two games each in the second group-phase round, and the top two teams from the four groups will advance to an eight-team, single-elimination tournament.