Iran basketball book 2020 Olympics place

TEHRAN – Iran national basketball team advanced to the 2020 Olympic Games after beating the Philippines in the 2019 FIBA World Cup classification round on Sunday.

In the match held at Beijing Wukesong Sports Center in Beijing, China, Iran center Hamed Haddadi had 19 points, seven rebounds and two blocks.

Robert Bolick led the Philippines with 15 points.

Iran had suffered three defeats against Puerto Rico, Tunisia and Spain in Group C.

The Persians beat Angola and the Philippines in Group N.

“First, I would like to congratulate all Iranian people. I think it’s a great honor to win a place in the Olympics for the third time. I am also satisfied with the way our players did against the Philippines,” Iran coach Mehran Shahintab said after the match.

Iran have previously participated at the 1948 and 2008 Olympic Games.

Nigeria also advanced to the Olympics as the best Asian African team after holding off China. China’s loss opened the door for Iran to secure a berth in the Olympics as the best Asian team.