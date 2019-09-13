Shahintab to remain Iran basketball coach until after 2020 Olympic

TEHRAN – Mehran Shahintab has extended his contract with Iran basketball team until after the 2020 Olympic Games.

After two editions absence at the Olympic Games, Team Melli could secure their place at the 2020 Olympic Games.

Under tutelage of Shahintab, Iran booked a place in Tokyo as the best Asian team in the 2019 FIBA World Cup in China.

Iran national basketball team lost to Puerto Rico, Tunisia and Spain in Group C but defeated Angola and the Philippines in Group N and will participate at the Olympics after 12 years.

Shahintab was assistant of German coach Dirk Bauermann who cancelled his contract with the Asian giants in January 2017.