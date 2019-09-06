Iran beat Angola at FIBA World Cup classification

TEHRAN – Iran earned their first victory at the 2019 FIBA World Cup, beating Angola 71-62 at the Beijing Wukesong Sport Center on Friday.

Samad Nikkhah Bahrami shot the lights out with 5-of-6 shooting from the outside totaling 21 points to lead Iran to the win.

Carlos Morais had 17 points for Angola.



Classification 17-32 match-up between Iran and Angola was a highly physical defensive battle.

Iran will take on the Philippines on Sunday.

Group N of the 2019 FIBA Basketball World Cup will be the classification stage of the 2019 FIBA Basketball World Cup for four teams, bottom two teams from Group C and two from Group D. The results against the teams that also qualified are carried over. The teams will play against the teams from the group they have not faced before, for a total of two games per team, with all games played at Wukesong Arena, Beijing. After all of the games are played, the first placed team will be classified 17–20, the second placed team will be classified 21–24, the third placed team will be classified 25–28 and the fourth placed team will be classified 29–32.