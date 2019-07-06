Iran to face Puerto Rico at FIBA World Cup opener

TEHRAN – Iran will kick off the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2019 with a match against Puerto Rico on Aug. 31.

The match will be held at the Guangzhou Gymnasium in Guangzhou.

Team Melli have been drawn with world’s second-ranked Spain, Puerto Rico and Tunisia in Group C.

Iran will face Tunisia on Sept. 2 and meet powerhouses Spain two days later

The competition will be held in China from 31 Aug. to 15 Sept.

The 2019 FIBA Basketball World Cup will be the 18th tournament of the FIBA Basketball World Cup for men's national basketball teams.

Rescheduled from 2018 to 2019, this edition will be the first FIBA Basketball World Cup since 1967 that will not occur in the same year as the FIFA World Cup, but a year following the latter.