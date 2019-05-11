Hamed Haddadi returns to Iran national basketball team

TEHRAN – Former NBA center Hamed Haddadi has returned to Iran national basketball team after three months.

Team Melli missed the service of the 2.18m in the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2019 Asian Qualifiers against Japan and Australia after he faced a problem with the country’s basketball officials.

Samad Nikkhah Bahrami also withdrew from the games in support of Haddadi.

Now, it seems the Iranian federation and Haddadi have buried the hatchet.

Iran NOC President Reza Salehi Amiri played an important role in mediating between the federation and Haddadi.

Iran booked a place at the 2019 FIBA World Cup and the Persians are also going to qualify for the 2020 Olympic Games.

The 2019 FIBA Basketball World Cup will be held in China from Aug. 31 to Sept. 15.