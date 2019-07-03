Iran reveal slogan for FIBA World Cup 2019

TEHRAN – Iran will take part at the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2019 with “For Iran, For Basketball” slogan.

Team Melli have been drawn with world’s second-ranked Spain, Puerto Rico and Tunisia in Group C.

Ivory Coast, Poland, Venezuela and hosts China are in Group A.

Group B consists of Russia, Argentina, South Korea and Nigeria.

Serbia have been drawn along with the Philippines, Italy and Angola.

The U.S., world's No. 1-ranked team by FIBA, are pitted against Turkey, Czech Republic and Japan.

Greece are in Group F along with New Zealand, Brazil and Montenegro.

France, Germany, Jordan and Dominican Republic are in Group G and Canada have been drawn in Group H along with Senegal, Lithuania and Australia.

The competition will be held in China from 31 Aug. to 15 Sept.

The 2019 FIBA Basketball World Cup will be the 18th tournament of the FIBA Basketball World Cup for men's national basketball teams.

Rescheduled from 2018 to 2019, this edition will be the first FIBA Basketball World Cup since 1967 that will not occur in the same year as the FIFA World Cup, but a year following the latter.

Also, the group stage will expand from 24 to 32 teams. The top eight teams, including Japan as the hosts of the 2020 Summer Olympics (and the top two teams from each of the Americas and Europe; and the top team from each of Africa, Asia and Oceania) in this competition will qualify for the men's basketball event in the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo.

Both the Czech Republic and Montenegro will make their first appearances in the FIBA World Cup as debutants.