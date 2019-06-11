Hamed Haddadi invited to Iran basketball team

TEHRAN - Former NBA center Hamed Haddadi has been invited to Iran national basketball team after four months.

Team Melli missed the service of the 2.18m in the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2019 Asian Qualifiers against Japan and Australia after he faced a problem with the country’s basketball officials.

Samad Nikkhah Bahrami, who also withdrew from the team in support of Haddadi, has been called up to Team Melli.

Arsalan Kazemi is a notable absentee in the list.

Iran booked a place at the 2019 FIBA World Cup and the Persians are also going to qualify for the 2020 Olympic Games.

The 2019 FIBA Basketball World Cup will be held in China from Aug. 31 to Sept. 15.

Mehran Shahintab has invited 19 players for training camps.

Squad:

Hamed Haddadi, Rouzbeh Arghavan, Mohammad Hassanzadeh, Hamed Hosseinzadeh, Mohammad Jamshidi, Sajjad Mashayekhi, Meisam Mirzaei, Navid Niktash, Keyvan Riaei, Michael Rostampour, Behnam Yakhchali, Arman Zangeneh, Amir Sedighi, Samad Nikkhah Bahrami, Sina Vahedi, Aron Geramipour, Navid Rezaeifar, Behshad Arabzadeh, Rasoul Mozafari