“Crypt” on ancient Iranian tradition picked to compete in Seoul festival

TEHRAN – Iranian filmmaker Vahid Zarrabinasab’s drama “The Crypt” on the ancient tradition of Qanat Bride common in Iran’s central rural regions has been selected to be screened in the official completion of the Seoul International Film Festival during September.

According to the tradition, the elders of a village that is faced with an intense drought decide to perform the tradition of Qanat Bride, in which a virgin girl marries qanat, a gently sloping underground channel to transport water from an aquifer or water well to the surface for drinking and irrigation, and every week she rinses herself with qanat water till it gets fertile. But she remains unmarried to the end of her life.

Starring Shaqayeq Farahani and Puria Purshorkh, the film will be competing with movies from the U.S., England, South Africa, Japan, France, Canada, China and several other countries.

The festival will take place in the capital of South Korea from September 20 to 26.

Photo: Shaqayeq Farahani (L) and Puria Purshorkh act in a scene from “The Crypt” by Iranian filmmaker Vahid Zarrabinasab.

MMS/YAW