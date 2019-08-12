Yemen’s Ansarullah spokesman holds talks with Zarif assistant 

TEHRAN – Mohammed Abdulsalam, the spokesman for Yemen’s Ansarullah and chief negotiator of the National Salvation Government, held talks with Asghar Khaji, the assistant to Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, in Tehran on Thursday.

The talks centered on the latest developments in Yemen.

Khaji reiterated Iran’s principled policy for finding solutions to regional crises, saying Iran believes that intra-Yemeni dialogue is the remedy to the conflict in the country.

The senior diplomat also renewed Iran’s support for the Stockholm agreement and thanked Ansarullah for being the sole party committed to the accord.

However the diplomat asked the international community to put pressure on the Saudi-led coalition to fully implement their obligations according to the Stockholm agreement.

Khaji also referred to the humanitarian crisis in Yemen, saying the Islamic Republic will continue its efforts to help end the siege on Yemen and send relief aid to the country.

For his part, Abdulsalam thanked Iran for its political support for Yemen and provided a report about the implementation of the Stockholm and the prospect of the political situation in his country.

According to the United Nations, Yemen suffers one of the longest humanitarian crises in the world.

Yemen has been under military attack by Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates since March 2015. They attacked the country with the aim of reinstating the toppled government of Mansur Hadi.

According to Al Jazeera, Yemenis are dying from cholera, hunger and other ills because Saudi Arabia and the UAE are not making good on funding pledges they made earlier this year, a top United Nations official warned in July.

Mark Lowcock, the UN's emergency relief coordinator and under-secretary-general for humanitarian affairs, told the UN Security Council while most of the 40 countries that made pledges in February had stumped up aid cash, Abu Dhabi and Riyadh were holding out.

"Those who made the largest pledges - Yemen's neighbours in the coalition - have so far paid only a modest proportion of what they promised," said Lowcock.

PA/PA