Rouhani says Tehran-Baku ties are growing

TEHRAN – Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Tuesday that Tehran and Baku have “friendly, brotherly and growing” ties.

In a phone conversation with Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev, Rouhani said Iran attaches great importance to efforts to expand relations and cooperation.

“Fortunately, we are witnessing positive growth in cooperation,” he said.

He also described exchange of visits by Iranian and Azerbaijani authorities and ministers as effective in expanding relations, and expressed hope that the process of implementing agreements would expedite.

“The Republic of Azerbaijan has always been a friendly and brotherly country to Iran and this friendship between the two nations will further deepen,” he noted.

Aliyev said, “Iran-Azerbaijan relations and cooperation are growing and this is the result of constant and responsible efforts being made by Tehran and Baku.”

