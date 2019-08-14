Iranian company exports anti-cancer nanomedicine to Syria

TEHRAN – An Iranian knowledge-based company has exported 3,000 vials of the anti-cancer nanomedicine, SinaDoxosome, to Syria, Mehr reported on Saturday.

The nanomedicine is in the registration process in Armenia, Lebanon and Iraq, the managing director of the company Mahnaz Qomi said.

The company plans to export the drug to other Asian and European countries like Oman, Thailand and Spain, she added.

According to Nanotechnology Products Database, SinaDoxosome is used in the treatment of ovarian cancer, breast cancer, multiple myeloma, and Kaposi sarcoma associated with AIDS; and it is also in clinical trial phase for some other cancers.

The company is developing four nanoliposome-based chemotherapy medicines, nanomicelles and three gel and ointment products, she noted.

“The nanomedicine is welcomed by the domestic market so that its sales has increased by 200 percent during the past year.”

In June 2018, Iran Nanotechnology Initiative Council (INIC) announced that nanomedicines, advanced nano-materials and nanotech medical devices are on top list for export.

According to a new market intelligence report by BIS Research, titled 'Global Nanopharmaceutical Drugs Market - Analysis and Forecast, 2018-2026', the global nanopharmaceutical drugs market is anticipated to grow over $79.29 billion by 2026, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.12%, during the forecast period from 2018 to 2026. The growth of the market is aided by the remarkable growth in the liposome and polymer drug delivery systems.

SB/MG