Iranian nanotech company exporting equipment to China

TEHRAN – An Iranian nanotechnology company is exporting nanotech equipment and training packages to China, IRNA reported on Sunday.

The company signed a five-year deal in 2015 with the Chinese side and has so far exported 27 nanotech equipment to China, the company’s managing director Faeqeh Eslamipour announced.

According to the agreement, the company will export 105 pieces of equipment worth one million dollars to China by the end of the fifth year, she said.

Electrospinning, sputtering and exploding wire equipment is amongst the items, she noted.

The company has previously held educational workshops in India, Indonesia, Turkey, and Oman and has attended several related meetings and exhibitions in other countries, she added.

“We have also held nanotechnology workshops for students in China.”

The company has also signed an agreement with an Omani company in order to launch an educational portal in Oman, which is now available in Arabic and English languages.

The portal covers three stages of elementary, intermediate and advanced levels, useful for school and university students, she explained.

In July 2018, the second branch of Iran Nanotech China Center (INCC) opened in Guangzhou. The first branch of the INCC was set up in Suzhou in May 2015.

The centers aim to facilitate cooperation between Iran and China in the field of nanotechnology and to boost cooperation between Iranian and Chinese nanotech companies.

Iran nanotechnology market

In May 2018, Iran Nanotechnology Innovation Council announced that during the past Iranian calendar year 1397 (March 2018-March 2019), there were 180 nanotech products, which has increased to 580 types

Iran exported $65 million of nanotech products during 1397 and it is planned to increase the amount during the current year.

