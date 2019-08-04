E-government development projects on agenda

TEHRAN – Some 23 priority projects are to be implemented by different organizations in order to promote e-government in Iran, the head of administration e-government development center told Mehr on Friday.

Sharareh Bakhtjou said that e-tax, e-health, e-signature and smart identity are some of the projects which are on the agenda.

The projects should be carried out by the end of the Iranian calendar year 1399 (March 2021), she explained.

By implementation of the projects, not only problems of citizens would be solved, but also the e-government will be improved, she added.

“A four-member working group has been already formed in order to monitor e-government activities.”

State Administrative and Recruitment Organization Director Jamshid Ansari, Plan and Budget Organization Director Mohammd Baqer Nobakht , Information and Communication Technology Minister Mohammad Javad Azari Jahromi and First Vice-President Es'haq Jahangiri are the members of the working group, she said.

In mid-June, the IT executive council secretary Reza Baqeri Asl announced that the goal of e-government has been realized by 62.8 percent in the country before the first Iranian month of Farvardin, which began on March 21.

He said that 105 organizations have been monitored and their general score in different parts are e-portal 84%, presence at web 66.9%, interaction services 70.44%, transaction service 70.22% and service integration 50.19 percent.

E-government in Iran

Iran has moved 20 notches up to rank 86 among 193 countries in the United Nations E-Government Development Index (EGDI 2018), which was released in July 2018, in comparison with EGDI 2017.

Issued by the UN Department of Economic and Social Affairs, EGDI evaluates the scope and quality of online services, status of telecommunication infrastructure and existing human capacity.

In December 2018, the head of Information Technology Organization of Iran (ITO) Amir Nazemi stated that over five million Iranians have got electronic documents and 5.138 million citizens benefited from e-government services.

Meanwhile, ICT Minister Mohammad Javad Azari Jahromi announced that a total of 67 percent of state-run organizations in Iran are currently offering e-services.

He said that the ICT Ministry proposed that the government allocate one trillion rials (about $240,000) to development of e-government in the current Iranian calendar year, which began on March 21, 2019.

