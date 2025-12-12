Soraya Aghaei proposed for election as IOC member

TEHRAN - The IOC Executive Board (EB) has decided to nominate Soraya Aghaei Haji Agha, a badminton player from Iran who competed at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games and a member of the IOC Athletes’ Commission (AC), as a candidate for IOC membership.

Her election, along with a series of additional membership decisions, will take place at the 145th IOC Session in Milan, ahead of the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games.

The EB also recommended the re-election of 11 IOC Members below the age limit, the extension of the terms of office of two Members, a change of status for one Member, and the election of two Honorary Members. With these proposals to the IOC Session, the EB followed the recommendations of the IOC Members Election Commission.

Following the appointment of five new members to the IOC AC earlier this month, Soraya Aghaei Haji Agha is now proposed for IOC Membership. She competed at Tokyo 2020, becoming the first female badminton player to represent Iran at the Olympic Games. Aghaei is a member of the Iranian NOC’s Athletes’ Commission and has coached at national level.