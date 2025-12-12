Cultural tourism is effective tool of public diplomacy, Iranian ambassador to Turkey says

TEHRAN--Cultural tourism is effective in increasing mutual understanding, bringing nations closer together, and developing sustainable cooperation, and this area is an effective tool of public diplomacy, said Iranian Ambassador to Turkey Mohammad-Hassan Habibollahzadeh.

He gave lecture at the opening ceremony of the Third World Cultures Festival in Ankara, Turkey, on Friday, IRNA reported.

The three-day event is being held at the ATO Convention Center from December 11 to 13.

The World Festival of Cultures is being held with the aim of strengthening cultural diplomacy, introducing tourism capacities, and expanding interactions between nations.

Representatives from 63 countries, cultural, and diplomatic institutions are present in the event.

In the cultural pavilion of the Islamic Republic of Iran at this festival, numerous cultural works and tourist attractions of our country were also exhibited for visitors.

This prestigious international event creates a powerful bridge for global cooperation and business networking.

The festival features the Diplomatic Pavilion and Municipal and Local Development Pavilion, offering participants the opportunity to build global partnerships, discover international investment opportunities, and showcase their brands on the world stage. With over 20,000 participants, the festival promises three days of networking, culture, and innovation.

