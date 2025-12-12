Tehran on path to becoming city of life and tourism

TEHRAN--Measures taken in various areas of Tehran in recent years have brought the capital city one step closer to transforming from a ‘city of work’ to a ‘city of life and tourism’ destination.

Announcing this on Thursday, Mostafa Fatemi, the director of domestic tourism development office at the tourism ministry explained the impact of recent investments in the field of urban tourism in Tehran, IRNA reported.

“Tourism is an inseparable part of the structure of cities and cannot be separated from the urban development process. Every city must pass through tourism in order to become a suitable city for living.”

“When we prepare our homes for hosting the guests, the residents also benefit from it. Therefore, every urban action in the field of tourism ultimately benefits the citizens of that city.”

Stressing that Tehran's urban brand is still not a ‘tourism city’, he mentioned that Tehran is mainly known as a city for administrative and business activities, and this has made tourism components less visible. The duty of urban managers is to guide Tehran from a business city to a city of life and tourism, he added.

Fatemi stated that Tehran Municipality has implemented significant measures and initiatives in this field in recent years. “Tourism-related groups in the municipality have tried to reduce this gap and direct Tehran towards a tourism destination. Of course, we believe that every urban project is actually a new capacity for tourism development.”

Referring to the growth of tourism activities in some areas of the capital, he stated: “In various areas, especially the western areas of Tehran, we are witnessing the boom of urban tours and the increasing enthusiasm of citizens for these measures, which indicates the positive impact of these programs in tourism field.”

Fatemi expressed hope that this trend will continue in all areas of Tehran and that the capital will take sustainable and effective steps towards becoming a tourist-friendly city.

Tehran, being a metropolitan and historical city, boasts a myriad of attractions that are simply must-sees.

The first time Tehran is mentioned in historical accounts is in an 11th-century chronicle in which it is described as a small village north of Rey.

Rey, in which signs of settlement date from 6000 BC, is often considered Tehran’s predecessor. It became the capital city of the Seljuk Empire in the 11th century but later declined with factional strife between different neighborhoods and the Mongol invasion of 1220.

Tehran has many to offer its visitors including Golestan Palace, Grand Bazaar, Treasury of National Jewels, National Museum of Iran, Glass & Ceramic Museum, Masoudieh Palace, Sarkis Cathedral, Tehran Museum of Contemporary Art, and Carpet Museum of Iran to name a few.

KD

