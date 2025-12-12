Tucker Carlson condemns ‘abominable’ human cost in Gaza after visiting maimed children

TEHRAN – In a landmark episode of The Tucker Carlson Show released Thursday, prominent media personality and political commentator Tucker Carlson issued his most blistering condemnation to date of the ongoing atrocities in Gaza.

Following a visit to a Qatari medical and rehabilitation facility hosting evacuated Palestinians, Carlson confronted what he termed the “abominable” human cost of Israel’s war on Gaza.

Accompanied by a team visibly shaken by the experience, Carlson showcased harrowing footage of survivors, including infants and young children with “mangled faces” and “limbs blown off.”



Reflecting on the sheer scale of the devastation, Carlson rejected the standard explanation of “collateral damage,” implying that the high number of non-combatant deaths is a deliberate policy.

“They murdered them. It’s just a fact,” Carlson told his audience, describing the scenes as a moral catastrophe that should leave any observer in tears.

This systematic destruction of Gaza’s youngest generation has left the survivors with life-altering injuries and psychological trauma that may never heal.

Since October 2023, the scale of the carnage has reached unprecedented levels, with reports indicating that Israel has killed over 70,000 Palestinians—a staggering figure that includes tens of thousands of children.

To ensure this devastation remains hidden from the global public, Israel has engaged in what press freedom groups call the deadliest assault on media in modern history.

Since the start of the war, Israeli forces have killed over 250 journalists and media workers.

Carlson addressed this directly, asserting that the military has “shot dozens and dozens and dozens of journalists so that no one can film what’s happening.”

Carlson leveled a scathing indictment against American political and religious leaders who provide “theological cover” for the slaughter.

He argued that justifying the killing of children based on “blood guilt” or collective punishment is not only a crime but the “enemy of Western civilization.”

The segment has ignited a massive wave of praise on social media, with clips garnering millions of views.

Supporters have lauded Carlson for shattering the media blackout and challenging the moral cost of the U.S.-Israel alliance by centering the voices of Gaza’s most vulnerable survivors.