Top admiral forced out as U.S. escalates military aggression in the Caribbean

The admiral in charge of U.S. military forces in Latin America will retire two years early on Friday, amid rising tensions with Venezuela that include Wednesday's seizure of an oil tanker and more than 20 deadly strikes on suspected drug-smuggling boats, Reuters reported.

Three U.S. officials and two people familiar with the matter told Reuters that Admiral Alvin Holsey was pushed out by War Secretary Pete Hegseth.

Two officials said Hegseth had grown frustrated with Southern Command as he sought to flex U.S. military operations and planning in the region.

Holsey has not publicly explained his early retirement. Some officials have privately speculated he opposed recent U.S. strikes on suspected drug vessels in the Caribbean. However, in a closed-door meeting with senior lawmakers on Tuesday, Holsey insisted his decision had nothing to do with the operations in his command, according to comments by Republican lawmaker Mike Rogers published in Politico.

Holsey will formally hand over command to his deputy, Air Force Lt. Gen. Evan Pettus, during a ceremony Friday morning. Pettus will serve as the acting head of U.S. Southern Command.

One source familiar with the matter said President Donald Trump is expected to nominate Lieutenant General Frank Donovan, vice commander of U.S. Special Operations Command, as Holsey’s permanent successor. The source cautioned that the nomination has not yet been formalized and could change.

Holsey is the latest in a series of senior officers to leave their positions since Hegseth took over the Pentagon.

Some departures have been abrupt, including those of the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, C.Q. Brown, and the top naval officer, Lisa Franchetti, who was the first woman to hold that post.