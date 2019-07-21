Iran, Iraq plan to boost telecom network during Arba’een

TEHRAN – Iran’s Information and Communication Technology Minister Mohammad Javad Azari Jahromi and his Iraqi counterpart Naim Thjeel Yousir Al-Rubaie discussed the ways to boost telecommunication network between the two countries during Arba’een pilgrimage.

Arba’een pilgrimage, aka Arba’een trek, is a characteristic spiritual exercise in which hundreds of thousands of Iranians along with other nationals participate.

The long treks will be destined to Karbala, where Imam Hussain (AS), the grandson of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), is laid to rest. It marks an end to the 40-day mourning period following the martyrdom of the Imam and his loyal companions at the Battle of Karbala on Muharram 10 in the year 61 AH (680 CE).

“The Iranians are in love with Imam Hussain (AS) and I anticipate that about four million pilgrims from Iran will travel to Karbala during Arba’een,” Azari Jahromi said during a meeting in Tehran on Friday.

Hence, the two countries should establish a joint committee to expand telecommunication network and solve problems for Iranian pilgrims, he explained.

Iran is ready to decrease transit tariff between the two countries in order to develop bilateral cooperation, he said, adding, Iran has high-quality ICT services and products to offer to Iraq.

Al-Rubaie, for his part, said the imported low-quality equipment for ICT infrastructure of Iraq has harmed the ICT systems in the country.

“During my last trip to Iran, I got acquainted with some Iranian producers of ICT equipment,” he said.

He said that he welcomed boosting ICT cooperation with Iran, expressing hope over the expansion of relations in the coming months.

During last Arba’een pilgrimage, which fell on October 3, 2018, Iran’s ICT Ministry’s balloons brought internet access at the borders of Mehran and Khosravi, which offered free WiFi services to pilgrims.

In February 2019, the Iranian Space Research Center provided details of a successful test of its internet balloon system that took place over the city of Karaj, Alborz province.

Named “Baam 300”, it was equipped with night-vision cameras, the high altitude balloon went 350 kilometers above the Earth’s surface with the capacity to transfer 300 kg of telecommunication packages.

SB/MG

