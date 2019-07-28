Iranian consul general warns pilgrims against illegal entry into Iraq

TEHRAN – Iran’s consul general in the Iraqi city of Karbala has warned Iranian pilgrims against illegal entry into Iraq during the Arba’een rituals.

On Sunday, Mirmasoud Hosseinian called on Iranian pilgrims to observe Iraqi rules and regulations while visiting the holy shrine of Imam Hussein (AS) during Arba’een ceremonies, Mehr reported.

Iraq is a country with its own specific conditions and sovereignty and it is necessary for Iranian pilgrims to observe rules and regulations of Iraq in the long run of trekking towards the holy shrine of Imam Hussein (AS) strictly during this annual religious ceremony, the official said.

“Given the sensitivities of the Iraqi government for entry of nationals of other countries to this country, entering into Iraq without any registration of passport is considered illegal and in this case, violators of this rule would be subject to at least three-year imprisonment.”

For this purpose, Iranian pilgrims are required to stamp their passport to the entry and exit seal of both countries in order to prevent from further problems, he emphasized.

Arba’een pilgrimage, aka Arba’een trek, is a characteristic spiritual exercise in which hundreds of thousands of Iranians along with other nationals participate. The long treks will be destined to Karbala, where Imam Hussain (AS), the grandson of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), is laid to rest.

The event marks an end to the 40-day mourning period following martyrdom of the Imam and his loyal companions at the Battle of Karbala on Muharram 10 in the year 61 AH (680 CE).

AFM/MG