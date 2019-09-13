Nasrallah hails Iran as a major resistance camp against U.S., Israel

TEHRAN – Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, the secretary general of the Lebanese Hezbollah movement, has hailed Iran as the center of a major anti-U.S.-Israeli camp led by the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

“Today, the U.S., Israel and their tools are trying to besiege our camp. The leader of this camp is Imam Ali Khamenei and the center of this camp is the Islamic Republic of Iran,” Nasrallah remarked.

He made the remarks in a speech on Monday, on the eve of Ashura, which marks the martyrdom anniversary of Imam Hussein (PBUH), the third Shia Imam and the grandson of Prophet Mohammad (PBUH).

“This is our camp, and this is our Imam, our leader, and Hussein of this era. In this battle, there is no place for neutrality. You are either with Hussein or you are with Yazid. The battle is renewed and so is the confrontation,” Press TV quoted the Hezbollah chief as saying.

Nasrallah was referring to the Battle of Karbala in southern Iraq in 680 AD, during which Imam Hussein was martyred along with his 72 companions after fighting courageously for justice against thousands of soldiers of the Umayyad caliph, Yazid I.

He further stressed that Israeli and American leaders will fail in their plots to undermine the Resistance Front through embargoes.

MH/PA