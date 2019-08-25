Hajj pilgrims to be home before Ashura

TEHRAN – An official in charge of pilgrims’ affairs has said all Iranian pilgrims who had traveled to Saudi Arabia for the annual Hajj rituals will return home before the Day of Ashura, IRNA reported on Sunday.

Hojjatoleslam Abdolfattah Navvab, representative of the Leader in Hajj and pilgrimage affairs, made the remarks while speaking with an IRNA correspondent.

About 88,500 Iranians have traveled to Saudi Arabia since July 8 to perform this year’s Hajj rituals.

The annual Hajj is a major religious duty for Muslims and must be performed at least once during the lifetime of a Muslim.

The Day of Ashura, which falls on September 9 this year, is the day of the martyrdom of Imam Hussein (AS), the grandson of Prophet Mohammad (PBUH) and the third Imam of Shia Muslims.

