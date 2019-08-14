Rouhani to attend annual UN meeting in New York

TEHRAN – Iranian presidential chief of staff Mahmoud Vaezi announced on Wednesday that President Rouhani will participate at the annual United Nations conference in New York in September.

“If there will be no problems the president will participate at the United Nations General Assembly conference,” Vaezi told reporters.

The 74th session of the UN General Assembly (UNGA 74) will open on September 17.

On participation of Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif at the UN summit since he has been sanctioned by the U.S., the presidential chief of staff said, “This is the right of countries, especially foreign ministers, to attend the important United Nations sessions.”

Vaezi himself acted as the second-ranking diplomat for some years when Ali Akbar Velayati was Iran’s foreign minister.

PA/PA