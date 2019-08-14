Tehran Provincial Government says it will back street performers   

TEHRAN – Governor-General of Tehran Province Anushiravan Mohseni Bandpey said on Tuesday that the Tehran Provincial Government will support street performers by granting the necessary permissions.

“Street musical performances cause social joy and help keep people’s spirits up,” he noted in his meeting with the vice-president for women and family affairs.

“I don’t consider street performances as begging,” he stated and added that the Tehran Provincial Government in collaboration with the Ministry of Culture and Islamic Guidance will grant the street performers the necessary permissions.

“Plans to eliminate poverty, unemployment and discrimination are related to each other and we need the help of the youth and women to implement the plans,” Mohseni Bandpey said.

Street performances by single persons or groups are very common in Tehran’s public centers.

Photo: Street performers give a performance in Tehran in an undated photo. (boxofficeiran.com)

