Northwestern mountaintops under full control of IRGC: Salami

TEHRAN – Chief of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) says all of Iran’s northwestern mountaintops are under full control and dominance of the pious forces of the IRGC.

In a visit to Iran’s northwestern border points on Thursday, Major General Hossein Salami thanked the IRGC forces for their sacrifices in defending the country’s borders, Mehr reported.

He warned Iran’s enemies not to underestimate the Islamic Republic’s power in their calculations.

“The Islamic Iran has maintained its economic, political, cultural and military independence irrespective of the world powers,” Salami said.

The general added that Iran’s success in maintaining its independence has influenced nations and countries throughout the world.

In recent months, top Iranian generals have warned of Iran’s offensive power amid escalating tensions between Tehran and Washington.

Alireza Sabhi-Fard, commander of the army’s air defense unit, said on Wednesday that Iran’s defense capability cannot be tested.

“If the enemy is stopped at 200 miles from the Strait of Hormuz and withdrawing its warships from the Persian Gulf it is because of the deterrence power of the armed forces,” he said.

Commander of the Iranian Army said last month that Iran’s offensive power would be “devastating” for the aggressors.

“Our offensive power and our capability to strike back after the start of an attack by the aggressors would be devastating and regrettable,” Major General Abdolrahim Mousavi said.

Back in June, the commander of IRGC Aerospace Force rejected the idea that there is a specter of war against Iran, saying the enemy does not have the will power to attack the Islamic Republic.

“There is no specter of war against Iran, [because] the enemy lacks the will power, and this fact has become clear to everyone,” Amir Ali Hajizadeh said, Tasnim reported.

Hajizadeh’s remarks came after the IRGC Aerospace Force shot down an invading U.S. drone following several warnings.

MH/PA