Shamkhani says Iran has made Washington ‘strategically confused’

TEHRAN - Ali Shamkhani, secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council (SNSC), said on Tuesday that the Islamic Revolution’s “mobilization power” has led to “strategic confusion” of Washington.

“The Islamic Revolution’s power of mobilizing has defeated the United States’ strategy in creating and exploiting Daesh to prevent promotion of the Islamic awakening and has led to Washington’s strategic confusion,” he said during a speech at a forum organized by the intelligence unit of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC).

He added that the Islamic Republic of Iran has the power to defeat U.S. strategies.

“In the past four decades, achieving internal stability, strengthening national defense and achieving strategic power and advances have increased Iran’s influence in the international equations,” the top security official noted.

He also said the IRGC intelligence unit has played an important role in Iran’s achievements.

“Fortunately, experiences of the war (1980-1988 Iran-Iraq war), fight against internal anti-revolutionary elements and complicated operations of foreign intelligence services have increased Iran’s preparedness,” Shamkhani stated.

NA/PA