Tehran hosting intl. poultry, livestock exhibition

TEHRAN- The 18th International Exhibition of Poultry, Livestock, Dairy, and Related Industries (IRANPLEX 2019) is being held in the Iranian capital from August 15 to 18, IRIB reported.

Some 290 Iranian and foreign companies from different countries are participating in this year’s event to showcase their latest products and findings in different fields including production, research, machineries, equipment, related services, veterinary medicine and vaccination, and etc.

The exhibition is held at the Tehran International Permanent Fairgrounds.

EF/