Judiciary chief: Violating people’s rights is forbidden

TEHRAN – Iran’s Judiciary chief says violating people’s rights is forbidden.

“Do not let those who violate people’s rights, the criminals of society, find ground. This secure atmosphere should be preserved for people,” Ebrahim Raisi told judges in Kurdistan Province on Thursday.

“All organizations, employees, and judges are required to pursue people’s cases and the cases should not be prolonged in hearings.”

“We will not allow the law and the dos and don’ts be violated and will powerfully defend the law,” he said.

To violators of law, Raisi said, “Let you know that the end of your lives has approached.”

