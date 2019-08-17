Tehran exhibit showcasing achievements of villagers, nomads

The 4th national exhibition for showcasing achievements of villagers and nomads opened on Thursday, August 15, at Tehran Permanent International Fairgrounds.

First Vice-President Es’haq Jahangiri and Vice President for Women’s and Family Affairs Masoumeh Ebtekar attended the opening ceremony.

The event aims to introduce successful production and job creation plans in rural areas. Participant villagers and nomads have put some of their products up for sale to visitors.

The exhibition will run until Sunday, August 18.

