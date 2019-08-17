Senior Japanese diplomat says Tokyo attaches great importance to ties with Tehran

TEHRAN – Japanese Senior Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs Takeo Mori said on Saturday that his country highly prioritizes ties and consultations with Iran.

“Tokyo attaches great importance to ties with Tehran and continuation of consultations,” Mori said during a meeting with Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif in Tehran, the Foreign Ministry said in a press release.

Zarif also said Tehran and Tokyo have established constructive relationship.

Zarif also pointed to Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s “historic and important” visit to Iran and his meeting with Leader of the Islamic Revolution in June, and welcomed continuation of consultations on bilateral and regional issues.

NA/PA