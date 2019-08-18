ITO seeks UNIDO’s help to introduce Iranian startups to global market

TEHRAN – The Information Technology Organization (ITO) of Iran has asked the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO) for introducing Iranian startups to the global market, Mehr reported on Thursday.

ITO Director Amir Nazemi and Deputy ICT Minister Mehdi Ahuyee met with the managing director of program development and technical cooperation at UNIDO, Philippe Scholtès, in Tehran on Wednesday.

Representatives of six Iranian startups also attended the meeting, in which, Nazemi presented a report on the internet penetration rate among Iranian startups.

During the meeting, Scholtès called Iran one of the exemplary countries in the field of IT and praised advancement of startups in the country.

He said that UNIDO paves the way for development of countries in the global market and cooperates with Iran in international levels.

UNIDO is ready to boost cooperation in order to support Iranian startups in the international market, he added.

In May, the Strategic Technologies Center announced that over 6,500 startups are now active in Iran. The Iranian startup ecosystem is one of the biggest ones in the southwestern Asia and will turn into the most powerful economies in the near future.

SB/MG