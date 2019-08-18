Bust of actor Ezzatollah Entezami set up in Tehran

TEHRAN -- The Tehran Municipality has set up a bust of veteran actor Ezzatollah Entezami near his house in the Aqdasieh neighborhood.

The bust was unveiled on Saturday concurrent with the first anniversary of the passing of the veteran actor of stage and screen during an event attended by Entezami’s family, Tehran Mayor Piruz Hanachi and several art and cultural figures.

The actor’s son Majid, who is a famous composer and conductor, in his brief words at the ceremony said that his father lived as he liked and the future will judge him.

“He lived with glory and died in glory, and it is me who is unable to cope with his death and the pain of his demise,” he said.

The bust has been made by sculptor Iraj Mohammadi who says the bust was made while the actor was alive, “I am happy that Mr. Enezami had seen the bust and was satisfied with it.”

Sepand Street in the Aqdasieh neighborhood where the actor’s house had been located was named Ezzatollah Entezami Street after the late legendary actor also on Saturday.

A decision was made in April whereby the Tehran City Council approved the renaming of several streets after contemporary Iranian artists.



In addition, the restoration project which was underway in the house of the actor was completed and the museum house was also reopened on Saturday.

Ezzatollah Entezami, the veteran actor of stage and screen who was named “master actor” in his memoirs written by Hushang Golmakani, died in August 2018. He was 94.

He was one of Iran’s golden generation of actors such as Mohammad-Ali Keshavarz, Ali Nasirian and Jamshid Mashyekhi, who began his career in acting with traditional Iranian performances at theaters located on Tehran’s Lalezar Street, which was considered as Iran’s Broadway during 1950s and 1960s.

Entezami made his acting debut in “The Spring Variety” directed by Parviz Khatibi in 1949. He rose to fame in 1969 by his portrayal of Mash Hassan in director Dariush Mehrjui’s acclaimed drama “The Cow”, which was among the forerunners of the Iranian New Wave cinema.

Appearances in over 50 movies and dozens of theatrical performance brought him numerous honors. He won four Crystal Simorghs awards at the Fajr International Film Festival, Iran’s most prestigious film event, for his roles in “Grand Cinema”, “The Day of the Angel”, “A House on Water” and “The Marsh”.

In September 2006, UNESCO honored Entezami for his lifetime achievements at its headquarters in Paris, where Golmakani delivered a speech.

Photo: Ezzatollah Entezami’s son Majid poses beside his father’s bust set up near the actor’s house. (Mehr/Asghar Khamseh)

