Power and social identity under spotlight in Tehran exhibit 

TEHRAN -- A group of Iranian and foreign artists is showcasing their latest works in Tehran in an exhibition that aims to put a spotlight on power and social identity.

Asieh Salimian from Tehran is the curator of the exhibition “Probable Truth”, which is being organized in collaboration with the Factory TT Berlin/Tehran.

The exhibition will open in the Vista Gallery in Tehran on August 23 and will be running until September 6, Factory TT has announced on its website.

Negar Alemzadeh Gorji, Ali Babaizad, Shahram Entekhabi, Behnam Kamrani, Ali Soltani Tehrani and Zartosht Rahimi are the Iranian members of the group.

The exhibition also showcases works by Andrew Gilbert from Scotland, Niklas Goldbach and Bjorn Melhus from Germany.

Vista Gallery is located at No. 11, 12th Alley, Mir Emad St.

Salimian also in collaboration with Katharina Maria Raab from Berlin curated the exhibition “Power Struggle” in the Mah-e Mehr Gallery in Tehran in January.

Photo: A poster for “Probable Truth” in Vista Gallery.

