Venomous animals kill 10 since March

TEHRAN- Ten people have died of bites from venomous animals since the beginning of the current [Iranian calendar] year (March 21), said Mohammad Mahdi Guya, the director of Communicable Diseases Department at the Ministry of Health.

According to Guya, out of these ten deaths, nine were caused by the sting of scorpion and one was due to the snake bite, ISNA reported on Saturday.

Guya made the announcement over a scientific seminar on “Stings and Bites from Venomous Animals.”

He further noted that people must receive more information about the precautions against venomous stings and the consequences of such stings. Also, the disease registration system must be revised so that it includes cases of venomous stings and the number of deaths.

According to World Health Organization (WHO), animal bites are a significant cause of morbidity and mortality worldwide.

Worldwide, up to five million people are bitten by snakes every year; the majority in Africa and South-East Asia.

Prompt medical treatment with appropriate antivenom is required for poisonous snake bites.

