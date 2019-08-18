Attack at wedding ceremony in Kabul shows enmity against humanity: Iran

TEHRAN – The Iranian Foreign Ministry has denounced suicide attack at a wedding ceremony in Kabul which resulted in the death of about 70 people and injury of 180 others, reiterating Tehran’s unwavering support for peace and security in Afghanistan.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi described the attack as “inhumane” and said the culprits behind the attack are enemies of humanity, peace, security and stability in Afghanistan.

He also extended his condolences to the Afghan people and government as well as the bereaved families.

“Afghanistan is living through a difficult and decisive period and is facing many problems and obstacles on this path; we rest assured that Afghanistan can go through these problems by unity among the government, nation and all groups and tribes as well as patience and prudence,” he said, Fars reported.

At least 63 people were killed and scores wounded in an explosion targeting a wedding in the Afghan capital, officials said on Sunday, the deadliest attack in Kabul this year.

The suicide blast took place on Saturday evening in the men’s reception area at the Dubai City wedding hall in Western Kabul, in a minority Shiite neighborhood, packed with people celebrating a marriage.

Women and children were among the casualties, interior ministry spokesman Nasrat Rahimi said on Sunday.

The Taliban denied any involvement in the attack, calling the blast “forbidden and unjustifiable”.