“An Abundance of Katherines” at Iranian bookstores

TEHRAN – American writer John Green’s novel “An Abundance of Katherines” has recently been published in Persian by Amut Publications in Tehran.

Translated by Arman Ayatollahi, the 2006 book is about a teenage boy, Colin Singleton, who has dated and has been dumped by 19 girls named Katherine.

Thinking about how he is getting too old to be a child prodigy, he decides to start a summer road trip with his friend Hassan, so he can get over Katherine.

With 10,000 dollars in his pocket, he intends to prove one of his theories during the trip, which is that he can predict the future of any relationship.

The book was one of the nominees for the Michael L. Printz Award and a finalist for the Los Angeles Times Book Prize in 2007.

Photo: Front cover of the Persian version of “An Abundance of Katherines” by American writer John Green.

