Iran, Turkmenistan to establish direct shipping route

TEHRAN – Iran and Turkmenistan have reached an agreement for establishing a direct shipping route between the two countries, ISNA reported on Monday, quoting the Iranian Transport and Urban Development Minister Mohammad Eslami as saying.

According to the minister, the agreement, along with several others, will be discussed comprehensively in the upcoming weeks and will be officially signed in the end of the seventh Iranian calendar month of Mehr (which ends on October 22) in Ashgabat.

Earlier this month Eslami visited Turkmenistan on top of a 75-member delegation to attend the First Caspian Sea Economic Forum.

During his visit, the official held talks with several senior officials from Turkmenistan’s ministries of railways and Trade and Foreign Economic Relations to discuss expansion of ties in various areas especially in transportation.

Development of maritime communications, creation of a joint shipping line, completion of the north-south corridor and removal of obstacles in this regard were among the most important issues discussed in the meetings, according to Eslami.

The need for facilitating visa issuance, development of transportation, development of the two sides’ aquatic industries and the protection of the marine environment were also among the issues discussed by the officials during the meetings.

The officials also underlined the first Caspian Sea Economic Forum as a positive step toward expansion of trade among the Caspian Sea littoral nations, expressing hope that the summit would be the beginning of a new chapter in the economic relations of the five Caspian Sea countries.

The first Caspian Economic Forum which was held in Turkmenistan’s Avaza on August 11-12.

A variety of issues and subjects were covered in the forum, including project implementation and joint plans, exchange of experiences on the development of special economic zones, legislation and standards, digital economy, cooperation between coastal regions and joint ventures.

An exhibition of business and trade capabilities of the Caspian Sea littoral states was also held on the sidelines of this forum in which the exhibitors showcased their latest achievements and products.

EF/